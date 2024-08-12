Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,677 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 38,446,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865,076 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Haleon by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,475 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 1.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,533,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Haleon by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,813,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 772,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 12,018.4% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,463,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 4,426,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLN. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

