Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 503 BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

BINC opened at $52.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $52.87.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

