Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 355.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $80.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $83.19.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

