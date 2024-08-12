Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 75.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $9,904,009. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $158.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.74. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $299.00.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

