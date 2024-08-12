Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 68.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

MYGN opened at $27.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,880,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,728,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

