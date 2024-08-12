Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 109.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.67 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

