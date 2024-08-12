Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $54.00. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HI. KeyCorp began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of HI opened at $35.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.16 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,408,000 after purchasing an additional 253,730 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 168,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

