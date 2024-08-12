Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Barclays

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HLMN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -933.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $447,000.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,455,000 after acquiring an additional 110,730 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,618,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,125,000 after buying an additional 328,740 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,290,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,064,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,518,000 after buying an additional 4,336,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,978,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,759,000 after buying an additional 58,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

