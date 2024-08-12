Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HLMN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.92.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -933.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,455,000 after buying an additional 110,730 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,618,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,125,000 after acquiring an additional 328,740 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,290,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,064,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,978,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,759,000 after purchasing an additional 58,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

