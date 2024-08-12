Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Cut to $181.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HLT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.53.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,211. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $229.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

