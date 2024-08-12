HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

HireQuest Trading Up 10.5 %

NASDAQ HQI opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. HireQuest has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $190.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.03.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). HireQuest had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $8.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HireQuest will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $34,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,056,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,850.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 16,413 shares of company stock worth $203,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in HireQuest in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 267,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

See Also

