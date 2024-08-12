HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect HIVE Digital Technologies to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. On average, analysts expect HIVE Digital Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIVE stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $339.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HIVE. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HIVE Digital Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

