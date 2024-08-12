Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

HOOK opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. The company has a market cap of $46.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.81. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.33% and a negative net margin of 88.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

