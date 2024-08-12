Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,730,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,864,000 after acquiring an additional 115,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 115,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $9,960,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 313,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 297,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $11.68 on Monday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,744,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

