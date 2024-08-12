HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $625.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $610.52.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $471.02. The company had a trading volume of 42,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,688. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $536.09 and a 200 day moving average of $590.14.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in HubSpot by 39.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in HubSpot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.