HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Upgraded to Sector Weight by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has $460.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HUBS. Citigroup reduced their price target on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $610.52.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $472.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $536.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.14.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

