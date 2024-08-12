Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

HPP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.52.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HPP opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,097,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,151,000 after acquiring an additional 439,331 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $22,848,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,621,000 after buying an additional 1,124,100 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 2,066,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,238,000 after buying an additional 139,619 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $18,489,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

