iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$94.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAG. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total value of C$452,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,207. Also, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$496,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,331. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

TSE IAG opened at C$99.23 on Monday. iA Financial has a one year low of C$77.61 and a one year high of C$99.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 10.6511628 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

