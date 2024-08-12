IAC’s (IAC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IAC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut IAC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on IAC in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Get IAC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IAC

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. IAC has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.32.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IAC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 55.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAC in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the first quarter worth $80,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAC

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.