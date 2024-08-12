IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IDYA. Lifesci Capital raised IDEAYA Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.90.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.87.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 637.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

