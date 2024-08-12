Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) PT Lowered to $6.00

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Identiv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.35. Identiv has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

In other Identiv news, Director Gary Kremen purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,161.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Identiv news, Director Gary Kremen acquired 25,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 265,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,161.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten F. Newquist bought 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $76,732.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 61,166 shares of company stock valued at $260,522. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Identiv by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Identiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 395,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Identiv by 54.2% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 85,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

