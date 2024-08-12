IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,361 shares of company stock valued at $259,064 in the last three months. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $508.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.19.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

