iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.85

Shares of iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 54078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of iLearningEngines in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on iLearningEngines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iLearningEngines during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

