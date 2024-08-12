Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $239.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

