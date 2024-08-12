IM Cannabis (IMCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCCGet Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect IM Cannabis to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IM Cannabis Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCC opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IM Cannabis has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.