Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immuneering during the second quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,851 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $1.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

