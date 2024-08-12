Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Lowered to $46.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Immunovant stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Immunovant will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $479,232.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,738,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $479,232.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $42,847.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 446,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,695.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,927 shares of company stock worth $1,599,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 288.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

