Imperial Capital Downgrades Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) to In-Line

Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of HIMS opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,596.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $98,349.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,733.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 16,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $285,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 585,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $98,349.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,733.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 974,404 shares of company stock worth $19,365,507. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 265.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 150,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 109,666 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,108 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

