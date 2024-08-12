indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Roth Mkm

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INDI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $836.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. As a group, analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,914.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,185 shares in the company, valued at $569,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,039. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 486,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 62,770 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 93.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,779,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624,797 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 61.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,127,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 427,372 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 919,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 224,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

