Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $122.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of INGR opened at $130.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average of $115.70.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,695 shares of company stock worth $3,349,275 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loews Corp increased its holdings in Ingredion by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,706,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 230.9% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 154.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ingredion by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

