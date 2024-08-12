Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) had its price target upped by BWS Financial from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Innodata has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $525.89 million, a PE ratio of 309.17 and a beta of 2.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Innodata by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 28,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Innodata during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Innodata by 11.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

