Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) had its price target upped by BWS Financial from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on INOD
Innodata Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Innodata by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 28,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Innodata during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Innodata by 11.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.
About Innodata
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innodata
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Novavax Plunges on Earnings Miss: Falling Knife or Buying Opp?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Set It and Forget It: Top ETFs to Buy and Hold Like Buffett
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: 4 Reasons to Buy After the Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.