Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) PT Lowered to $2.00

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Innoviz Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.