Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 295.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,099. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $216.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

