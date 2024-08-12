Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) PT Lowered to $8.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $605,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5,943.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 37,857 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

