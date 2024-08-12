Insider Buying: Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Insider Acquires 18,905 Shares of Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Blair acquired 18,905 shares of Dialight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £32,705.65 ($41,796.36).
Dialight Trading Up 5.4 %
DIA opened at GBX 184 ($2.35) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173.26. The company has a market capitalization of £73.66 million, a P/E ratio of -588.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.25. Dialight plc has a 52 week low of GBX 135 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 238 ($3.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10.
About Dialight
