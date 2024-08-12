Insider Buying: Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Insider Acquires 18,905 Shares of Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Blair acquired 18,905 shares of Dialight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £32,705.65 ($41,796.36).

Dialight Trading Up 5.4 %

DIA opened at GBX 184 ($2.35) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173.26. The company has a market capitalization of £73.66 million, a P/E ratio of -588.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.25. Dialight plc has a 52 week low of GBX 135 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 238 ($3.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10.

About Dialight

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

