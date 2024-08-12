Insider Buying: Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Insider Buys 640 Shares of Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) insider Kevin J. Thompson acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,655 ($97.83) per share, for a total transaction of £48,992 ($62,609.58).
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Up 1.2 %
Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 7,750 ($99.04) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,617.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,371.53. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7,640 ($97.64) and a twelve month high of £112.80 ($144.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,124.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 47.50 ($0.61) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,425.70%.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.
