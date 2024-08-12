Insider Buying: Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Insider Buys 640 Shares of Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) insider Kevin J. Thompson acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,655 ($97.83) per share, for a total transaction of £48,992 ($62,609.58).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Up 1.2 %

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 7,750 ($99.04) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,617.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,371.53. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7,640 ($97.64) and a twelve month high of £112.80 ($144.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,124.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 47.50 ($0.61) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,425.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPX. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($125.24) to GBX 8,150 ($104.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,690 ($123.83) to GBX 9,580 ($122.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,697.50 ($123.93).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

