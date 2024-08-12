Insider Selling: Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL) Insider Sells 80,048 Shares of Stock

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Allen sold 80,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £1,600.96 ($2,045.96).
Mercantile Ports & Logistics Stock Performance
LON MPL opened at GBX 1.72 ($0.02) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of £6.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.59. Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 5 ($0.06).
Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile
