Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on INSM shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Insmed from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Insmed Price Performance

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $73.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $78.87.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

