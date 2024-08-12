Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Get Insmed alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Insmed

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.16. Insmed has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $78.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.95 million. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 127.7% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 227,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 127,747 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 119,214 shares during the period.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.