Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

INSM stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24. Insmed has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Insmed by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 228,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 114,987 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

