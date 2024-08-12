Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $98.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INSM. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Insmed from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.38.

Insmed Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.16. Insmed has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth about $43,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,029,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 325.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after buying an additional 927,040 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,891,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

