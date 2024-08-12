Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Macquarie

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $8.27 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $219.74 million, a P/E ratio of 137.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

