Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($4.40) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits expects that the company will earn ($4.40) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.98) per share.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $21.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $40.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

See Also

