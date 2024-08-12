Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 158.95% from the stock’s previous close.

NTLA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.58.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.24. 169,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,988. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

