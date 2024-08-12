Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Given New $8.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.96.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of INTR stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.50. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $332.84 million for the quarter. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTR. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,762,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $9,155,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 362,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 228,528 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 32,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

