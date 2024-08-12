Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Busey Bank grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.74. The company had a trading volume of 598,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,744. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.88 and its 200-day moving average is $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.79.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

