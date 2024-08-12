International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IFF. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average of $89.18. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

