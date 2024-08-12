InterRent REIT to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPFree Report) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

InterRent REIT Price Performance

InterRent REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$61.75 million for the quarter.

InterRent REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

