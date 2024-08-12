Intrusion (INTZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Intrusion to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Intrusion to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intrusion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Intrusion from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

