Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,173 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,801,000 after buying an additional 393,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,121 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,591 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,848,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,757,000 after buying an additional 64,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,517,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after purchasing an additional 66,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,230. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $21.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.